16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The 16th edition of Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is set to begin on Friday, as hosts and partners signified the growth of the global event as a culturally significant space for literates, artists, creatives and changemakers during a press conference at Beach Luxury Hotel on Tuesday.

“In this year’s festival, we celebrate those literary stalwarts this soil has birthed– not just the current era but historically as well. And the Pakistani diaspora living in other countries and writing and doing creative work,” Managing Director of Oxford University Press Pakistan Arshad Husain said at the press conference.

According to Husain, the festival was first created to innovate new social and cultural avenues in Karachi that were lacking. The Oxford University Press also hoped to inspire a love for reading as people have less and less time for literature. It has since become a model for literature festivals across the country.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab attracted great applause from audience members with his comments about the future of the literature festival.

“It is an honor for Karachi that this festival has been held since 2010 in the city, and we get to showcase Karachi’s vibrance,” he said.

“It gives me great joy that the Government of Sindh is a partner, and I hope that next year this festival can be hosted at one of Karachi’s public places. We are prepared to make Frere Hall available for the festival,” he added.

Arshad Husain further said, Eminent authors, poets, thinkers and changemakers, will participate in essential conversations regarding the new narrative, social paradigms, and cultural recognizance.

Special guests will include, HE Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France, Scott Urbom, US Consul General Karachi, Mike Dawson, Head of British Deputy High Commission, Karachi, Chief Executive British Council Karachi, CEO Allianz, and Director Goethe.

An impressive lineup of speakers includes stalwarts like Araf Sayeda Zehra, F S Aijaz Uddin, Iftikhar Arif, Kamila Shamsie, Mishal Hussain, and Asghar Nadeem Syed.

The KLF-Getz Pharma Book Awards will recognize literary excellence across multiple genres, the winners will be announced during the inauguration ceremony.

OUPP unveiled a dynamic program featuring a diverse lineup of concurrent events throughout the festival. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab will engage in an insightful session, Katcheri with the Mayor, while former Minister of State Muhammad Azfar will delve into Pakistan’s business climate.

Senator Sherry Rehman will join the discussion A Journey of Friendship and Political Activism. Whith a rich array of literary conversations, cultural performance, and thought-provoking panels, discussions on contemporary issues, movie screenings, poetry recitations, vibrant cultural performances, and a dedicated Youth Pavillion featuring drama, music and storytelling.

The festival will also showcase traditional poetry though mushaira sessions, qawwali, performances, and host an extensive book fair featuring publishers from across the country.