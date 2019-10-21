A five-day 16th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM)-2019 began here on Monday to provide a learning platform to the material engineers and scientists about the new analytical and computational techniques in this field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A five-day 16th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM)-2019 began here on Monday to provide a learning platform to the material engineers and scientists about the new analytical and computational techniques in this field.

The symposium is being organized by Pakistan Advance Materials Forum (PAMF).

This biennial event has become one of the prime international platforms at which materials engineers and scientists keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new developments.

During the symposium, 300 papers will be presented by foreign and local researchers.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Jawed Saleem Qureshi highlighted the scope of materials technology as unlimited which has led to a significant increase in the range and depth of research and development in the industrially advanced world.

He said, "Material development today is now much closer to engineering science than in the past. The engineer's ability to translate that science into application is now approaching the level of atomic and molecular design.

The availability of new analytical and computational techniques has enabled engineers to take the study of material properties to new heights, and holds tremendous potential for the future".

He said Pakistan is a developing country, and is rich in material resources. We also have some of the best manpower but unfortunately our resources remain untapped and our expertise finds few avenues to flourish because we utterly lack the infrastructure and the sophisticated technology of minerals processing, alloy development, melting and zone refining, fabrication and forming techniques etc.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the Symposium, Tahir Ikram emphasized the role of advanced materials saying that "Advanced materials for the twenty first century need material experts.

Developments in the design of advanced materials are required to meet the increasing demands in the fields of aircraft, aerospace, automobile, marine, electronic and allied industries and many other non-engineering areas which include medical and bio-medical fields. These depend on the availability of novel and advanced materials which are having features like responding actively to changes in its environment, he added.

He said, "Advanced Materials effectively fill our progress landscape and are already predicting our future. Pakistan simply cannot afford to stay behind as the progress of industry and infrastructure depends upon the adoption, promotion and invention of new materials. We have to work in close collaboration with the world materials scientists' community to search for effective solutions to our design and engineering problems".

Briefing about the previous 15 symposia, the Secretary of the symposium, Dr Muneeb Asim said that holding the symposia on Advanced Materials was a timely decision taken in 1989. 16th in its series, so far, this biennial event has been held from the last 30 years.

He informed that the theme of this symposia was to provide a common platform to the participants from abroad and within the country to exchange information, share their ideas, experiences, expertise on the materials that arebeing used across the globe.