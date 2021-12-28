The 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) was going to commence from December 30 at the Karachi Expo Centre, which would continue until January 03.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) was going to commence from December 30 at the Karachi Expo Centre, which would continue until January 03.

This was announced by the KIBF Managing Committee's Waqar Mateen Khan and Aziz Khalid in a press conference here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

They said that the five days KIBF was being organized by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, which would be inaugurated by the Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

They said that 136 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries would take part in the event. Famous artist and writer Anwar Maqsood would be key note speaker on the occasion.

Over 330 stalls would be established in the fair and around 400,000 book lovers were expected to visit it.

The book fair would be open to the visitors from 10am to 9pm daily from December 30 to January 03 at Expo Centre's 1, 2 and 3 halls.