UrduPoint.com

16th Karachi Int'l Book Fair From Dec 30

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:47 PM

16th Karachi Int'l Book Fair from Dec 30

The 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) was going to commence from December 30 at the Karachi Expo Centre, which would continue until January 03.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) was going to commence from December 30 at the Karachi Expo Centre, which would continue until January 03.

This was announced by the KIBF Managing Committee's Waqar Mateen Khan and Aziz Khalid in a press conference here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

They said that the five days KIBF was being organized by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, which would be inaugurated by the Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

They said that 136 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries would take part in the event. Famous artist and writer Anwar Maqsood would be key note speaker on the occasion.

Over 330 stalls would be established in the fair and around 400,000 book lovers were expected to visit it.

The book fair would be open to the visitors from 10am to 9pm daily from December 30 to January 03 at Expo Centre's 1, 2 and 3 halls.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Education Hotel Visit January December Event From Love

Recent Stories

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

11 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

11 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases ..

Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases short film on autism awarenes ..

54 minutes ago
 Volunteers establish camps in Galyat to facilitate ..

Volunteers establish camps in Galyat to facilitate tourists

52 seconds ago
 Panelists stress use of agri potentials to improve ..

Panelists stress use of agri potentials to improve value chains

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.