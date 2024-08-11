16th martyrdom anniversary of freedom leader Shaikh Abdul Aziz being observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The sixteenth martyrdom anniversary of famous Kashmiri freedom leader Shaikh Abdul Aziz is being observed on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Abdul Aziz was martyred by Indian forces in 2008 while leading a march against the economic blockade of Kashmir by Hindutva extremists in Jammu.

The chairman of the of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Nayeem Ahmed Khan, paid tribute to Shaheed-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, honoring him as a dedicated freedom fighter for Kashmir.

The Vice Chairman of JKNF, Altaf Hussain Wani, said in his statement that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was one of the pioneers of the ongoing freedom movement who died for the cause he promoted throughout his life.