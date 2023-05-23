16th meeting of KP Panahgah Welfare Board held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The 16th meeting of the KP Panahgah Welfare board was held on Tuesday, with Chairman Neelum Toru presiding over the meeting attended by all stake holders.

The meeting discussed the current situations of the eight Panahgahs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by all stakeholders,representatives from the Social Welfare Department, Bait ul Mal and local government authorities.

The objective was to assess the status of the existing Panahgah facilities and devise strategies to enhance their functionality.

During the meeting, representatives from the Social Welfare Department presented comprehensive reports on the current situations of the eight Panahgahs.