16th Punjab Regiment Offers Salute At Memorial Of Ghazian-e-Dograi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) In connection with the Defence Day observance, various delegations attended a ceremony at Ghazian-e-Dograi cemetery, located at Lahore Cantt, here on Friday.
On behalf of the business and journalist communities, wreaths were laid at the memorial of Ghazian-e-Dograi, and tents were erected for visitors to pay homage to the armed forces of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by the Pakistan Journalist Foundation, Voice of Pakistan, business community of the Fifth Pillar organisation. A delegation of overseas Pakistanis also attended the ceremony.
The Pakistan Journalist Foundation delegation was led by senior journalist Zulfiqar Rahat, business community of the 'Fifth Pillar' was led by famous businessman Abid Butt, and another delegation was led by President of Australia-Pakistan Association Iqbal Chaudhry.
The members paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices and unparalleled services of the Pakistan Army.
The delegation heads said that no one in the world could defeat the Pakistani people and their passion. Survival lies only in unity, so the whole nation must unite to ensure defence of homeland, they urged.
The Battle of Dograi on Sept 22 marks the day when India faced defeat at the hands of Pakistani forces. The 17-day war in September 1965 holds great significance in Pakistan’s military history. A proud unit affiliated with the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army, led by Lieutenant Colonel J.F. Golwalla, turned the dream of capturing Lahore into a nightmare for the enemy with the blood of 106 martyrs. The 16 Punjab Regiment successfully repelled 18 enemy attacks in those 17 days with the force of only two companies.
The memory of these martyrs is preserved at the iconic Ganj Shahidaan in Lahore Cantonment, where every year on Sept 22, tributes are paid to the sons who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
