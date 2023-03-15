16th UMR Conference begins at PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day 16th National Undergraduate Medical Research (UMR) Conference has begun at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) on Wednesday morning.

Renowned Scholar Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) of Tameer -e-Millet Shifa University inaugurated the seminar as a chief guest.

He was accompanied by PMC Dean Dr Hafeez ur Rahman. Faculty members and students from PMC and other institutions were also present.

Prof Iqbal Khan while addressing the inaugural session, denoted the young researchers to undertake research for the betterment of humanity and not for other cheap purposes." He lamented that unfortunately researchers in the Muslim world were focusing on therapeutic research by ignoring preventive health.

He said that during last year, 2.5 million research publications along with 43 million citations had appeared globally.

Only Israel had produced more than 0.1 million publications that were cited by one million researchers, he added.

Gesturing towards the absence of the trend of research in the Islamic world, the scholar informed that Pakistan produced only 798 research publications during the year 2022.

Dr Iqbal stressed the need for proper attention to public health sector. The guest underlined the need for collaboration among research institutions to further strengthen their research activities for achieving desired results.

Dean of PMC Dr Haferzurrahman while referring to the research endeavors of the undergraduate lauded their enthusiasm in organizing the conference.

Director of UMR Dr Hala Rajab while highlighting the aims and objectives of the conference disclosed that it was arranged to facilitate researchers to share their experiences and develop linkages.

She informed that young researchers of the UMR had produced 1573 research papers till date.

Prof Dr Mohammed Irfan also spoke on the role, responsibility, and need for a mentor in research. He also conducted a workshop on "Research; A Potential Career Choice".

Moreover, Poster, Verbal, quiz, paper review, and videography competitions also took place at the conference.