17 Accused Including An Absconder Held; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 17 accused including an absconder during a search and strike operation and snap-checking in several areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the police conducted search and strike operations and snap-checking in several areas in the limits of Shaheed Nawab, Kulachi, Chaudhwan, Dera Town and Gomal University police stations.

During the operations and snap-checking, dozens of vehicles, motorcycles and suspected persons were checked.

Shaheed Nawab Police station SHO Umar Iqabal arrested accused Amin son of Muhammad Afzal who was wanted to police in an attempt to murder case while two accused Muhammad Tufail son of Mir Baz and Abdul Rehman son of Pyad Khan were arrested recovering one pistol and ammunition from each of them.

Similarly, Dera Town Police Station SHO Khalid Javed Lashari along with his team arrested an accused for carrying an illicit pistol and two others over a charge of violating the National Action Plan (NAP).

Kulachi Police Station SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan along with his team, during snap checking in Garah Mohabbat, Garah Guldad and Rohri areas, recovered one 12-bore gun, one dagger, 255 grams of hashish from various accused and arrested them accordingly.

Gomal University Police Station SHO Sardar Azim Ullah and his team, during snap checking, removed black papers from the windows of around 25 vehicles.

Likewise, Chaudhwan police station SHO Mukhtar Ahmad along with his team arrested five suspects during a search operation in the area.

Moreover, a team of City police station led by its SHO Malik Sajid arrested two accused during the snap checking in different areas.

