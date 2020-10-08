17 accused indicted in Pink Residency reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday indicted 17 accused including Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed in a reference pertaining to Pink Residency connected with fake accounts scam

The court also directed the prosecution to produce its evidence and witnesses on October 16, for testimony against the accused named in graft reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on fake accounts reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against 17 accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed.

During the course of proceeding, the judge read out the charges against the accused in their presence. However, the accused denied all allegations against him to this the court ordered NAB prosecutor to present its evidence and witnesses on next hearing to prove its case.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the acquittal plea of two co-accused including Ali Gul and Qurban Ali in above case and framed charge sheet against accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Shabir, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Mumtaz Ali, Ali Gul, Sohail Memon, Mehtab Ali and others.

The court then adjourned hearing on the case till October 17.

The reference alleged against the above people for involvement in the illegal regularisation of two plots of land in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi. One of the plots measured 23 acres, while the other was of seven acres, according to the NAB reference. The anti-graft body has alleged that the financial transactions related to the illegally regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

In the reference, NAB estimates that the illegal land regularisation and consequent sale inflicted a loss of Rs4 billion on the national exchequer.