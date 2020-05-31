UrduPoint.com
17 Among 6 Criminals Held; Weapons, Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:30 PM

17 among 6 criminals held; weapons, cash recovered

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seventeen persons including six criminals and recovered stake money and weapons from their possession in Mianwali and Kundian police limits.

Police sources said, on the direction of District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi, Mianwali police headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Circle Shokat Ali have conducted raids at different places and arrested 6 accused and recovered a stolen vehicle (LR/8887) from Chashma Check post, 4 pistols of 30 bore, 1 Kalashnikov, 1 gun of 12 bore and over 300 grams Hashish from them.

While Minawali Sadder police have also arrested 11 gambles and recovered stake amount Rs 38,500 in cash, 03 motorcycles and 11 cellphones from their possession.

They were included, Zafar Ullah, Hayat Ullah, Jannat Gull,Maqsood Ahmad, Hashim Shah, Amir Hamza, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Adil, Sher Zaman, Muhammad Arslan and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

