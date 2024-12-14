17 arrested for kite flying, wheelie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Dolphin Squad continued its operations against kite flying and one-wheeling in different areas of the city and arrested 17 accused.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, 13 one-wheelers were arrested from Defence, Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Band Road and other areas, while four accused involved in kite flying were also caught red-handed.

The police also recovered kites from the arrested accused.

SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said in this regard that crimes like kite flying and one-wheeling are a threat to the lives of citizens and indiscriminate action will be taken against them. He said, “the safety of citizens is our top priority and we will take every possible step to protect them from dangers.”