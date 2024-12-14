Open Menu

17 Arrested For Kite Flying, Wheelie

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

17 arrested for kite flying, wheelie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Dolphin Squad continued its operations against kite flying and one-wheeling in different areas of the city and arrested 17 accused.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, 13 one-wheelers were arrested from Defence, Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Band Road and other areas, while four accused involved in kite flying were also caught red-handed.

The police also recovered kites from the arrested accused.

SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said in this regard that crimes like kite flying and one-wheeling are a threat to the lives of citizens and indiscriminate action will be taken against them. He said, “the safety of citizens is our top priority and we will take every possible step to protect them from dangers.”

Related Topics

Police Jail Road From Top

Recent Stories

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

4 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

5 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

18 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan