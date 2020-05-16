17 arrested for violating SOPs of lockdown

Paharpur police arrested 17 shopkeepers here on Saturday for not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of lockdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Paharpur police arrested 17 shopkeepers here on Saturday for not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of lockdown.

The police arrested the shopkeepers under Sections 188ppc and 33 NDMA Act while conducting operations at Ada Paharpur and Rangpur Ada .