17 arrested for violation of lockdown

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fayaz Sherpao, a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Tuesday visited various markets of Khar and booked seventeen persons for violation of lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner urged people to maintain social distancing and support efforts of government to control corona pandemic.

He also checked prices and quality edible items in markets of the area.

Meanwhile, a team of district administration visited NADRA office Khar and urged people to adopt precautionary measures against corona spread.