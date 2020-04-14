UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Arrested For Violation Of Section 144

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:27 PM

17 arrested for violation of Section 144

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gul Nawaz Afridi arrested 17 accused for violating sections 144 and 188 from different places, said an official handout issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gul Nawaz Afridi arrested 17 accused for violating sections 144 and 188 from different places, said an official handout issued here Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all AACs supervised the distribution of cash grant under Ehsas Programme at various distribution centers and directed the people for maintaining physical distance and distribution of fund without any deduction.

Related Topics

Mardan Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Cultural Councils launch national survey on creati ..

14 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

31 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

37 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in judge vid ..

2 minutes ago

Food packages distributed among 100 families

2 minutes ago

As virus bites, ASEAN leaders make vow on food and ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.