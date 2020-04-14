17 arrested for violation of Section 144

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gul Nawaz Afridi arrested 17 accused for violating sections 144 and 188 from different places, said an official handout issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gul Nawaz Afridi arrested 17 accused for violating sections 144 and 188 from different places, said an official handout issued here Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all AACs supervised the distribution of cash grant under Ehsas Programme at various distribution centers and directed the people for maintaining physical distance and distribution of fund without any deduction.