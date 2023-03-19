17 arrested involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 17 persons involved in gambling, naked dance, and other immoral activities in the name of Jashan-e- Baharan celebration.

A guard dressed in a police uniform was also held on the occasion.

Police also recovered weapons from his possession.

A sound system was also taken into custody.

The police had received information that immoral and illegal activities were being carried out in the name of Jashan Baharan in Allama Iqbal Park.

New Town police conducted raid and arrested 17 persons from there.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accused will be challaned on merit by taking legal action.

He made it clear that Illegal immoral activities cannot be allowed in the name of Jashan Baharan and strict action will be taken against those involved in immoral activities.