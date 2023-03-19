UrduPoint.com

17 Arrested Involved In Immoral Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

17 arrested involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 17 persons involved in gambling, naked dance, and other immoral activities in the name of Jashan-e- Baharan celebration.

A guard dressed in a police uniform was also held on the occasion.

Police also recovered weapons from his possession.

A sound system was also taken into custody.

The police had received information that immoral and illegal activities were being carried out in the name of Jashan Baharan in Allama Iqbal Park.

New Town police conducted raid and arrested 17 persons from there.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accused will be challaned on merit by taking legal action.

He made it clear that Illegal immoral activities cannot be allowed in the name of Jashan Baharan and strict action will be taken against those involved in immoral activities.

Related Topics

Police From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relati ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developme ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to provide susta ..

1 hour ago
 24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chambe ..

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

2 hours ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.