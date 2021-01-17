17 arrested over one-wheeling

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police Sunday arrested 17 persons over one-wheeling on northern bypass and locked their motorcycles in the terminal.

On the directions of CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan and Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, the traffic police launched a crack down on one-wheelers on northern bypass.

The police arrested 17 youngsters over a charge of one-wheeling and impounded their motorcycles and locked in the terminal.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed to take action against the one wheelers and said that one wheeling was tantamount to playing with one's life as many precious lives have been lost due to this stunting.

He said that no leniency would be shown to the one wheelers and strict action would be taken against them. He said that City Traffic Police would use all available resources to ensure implementation of traffic laws.