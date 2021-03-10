UrduPoint.com
17 Arrested Over Violations In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

17 arrested over violations in faisalabad

The police here arrested 17 men over illegal decanting and selling loose petrol during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The police here arrested 17 men over illegal decanting and selling loose petrol during last 24 hours.

According to police report, Ghulam Mustafa was arrested from Gumti Chowk, Wasim Abbas from Sadiq Market, Aziz and Javed from 80-GB, Kazim Raza from Jamil Town, Sohaib Ahmed from Peeranwala Chowk, Salman, Waqas from Haq Bahoo Chowk, Naveed Ahmed, Sufyan, Ali Imran, Ghulam Murtaza, Waqar, Abid Ali, Amir Mahmood and Boota from different villages of the district.

