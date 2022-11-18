17 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Friday launched a crackdown against criminals and claimed to have arrested 17 accused across the district.

Police also recovered 290-gram hashish, 210 liters of liquor, three mobiles, 18 pistols, six rifles and a packet of heroin from the accused.

The accused were identified as Samar khan,Ali, Zafer, Khalid, Taimoor, Khalil, Adnan,Usman, Arshmaan, Arslan,Tayyeb,Tahir,Zaheer,Wasim,Wajjid,Rizwan and Henaan.