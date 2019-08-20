UrduPoint.com
17 Arrested With Contraband In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested 17 accused here and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Regional police said on Tuesday that during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused.

The police recovered 2.090 kg Hashish, 60 bottles liquor, 6 pistols and a rifle from them.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Asif, Ahmad Sher, Zulfiqar Ali, Parvez, Iftikhar Hussain, Ali Hamza, Amjad, Jamal and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

