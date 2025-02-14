Open Menu

17 Arrested With Fireworks

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 17 traders and recovered of fireworks from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Rail Bazaar, D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Sandal Bar, Millat Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Kotwali police raided and nabbed 17 fireworks dealers from their respective jurisdiction.

They recovered a heavy quantity of fireworks worth millions of rupees while an investigation is under progress, he added.

