17 arrested with fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 17 traders and recovered of fireworks from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Rail Bazaar, D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Sandal Bar, Millat Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Kotwali police raided and nabbed 17 fireworks dealers from their respective jurisdiction.

They recovered a heavy quantity of fireworks worth millions of rupees while an investigation is under progress, he added.