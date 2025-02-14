17 Arrested With Fireworks
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 17 traders and recovered of fireworks from their possession.
A police spokesman said that Rail Bazaar, D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Sandal Bar, Millat Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Kotwali police raided and nabbed 17 fireworks dealers from their respective jurisdiction.
They recovered a heavy quantity of fireworks worth millions of rupees while an investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uzbek envoy calls on Punjab governor2 minutes ago
-
17 arrested with fireworks2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms government's commitment to developing Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
5 Killed, 6 Injured in road accident on indus highway near Sann12 minutes ago
-
DC meets VP BUJ12 minutes ago
-
LHC bars LDA from approving building plans without water recycling systems12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt hosts mass wedding ceremony for underprivileged, orphans12 minutes ago
-
Women’s empowerment in recycling fashion for economic, environmental sustainability sought22 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Wah22 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns terrorism case against PTI leaders till Feb 1722 minutes ago
-
Integrated efforts to protect children urged22 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Visits Katcha Area, Vows to Arrest Killers of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar22 minutes ago