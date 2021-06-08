17 arrested,narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested 17 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession on Tuesday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.

7 kg hashish, 165 liter liquor, six pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Pervaiz,Mohsin,Adeel,Saqlain,Ashiq,Tayyab,Muhammad Irfan,Muhammad Ijaz etc.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.