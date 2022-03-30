UrduPoint.com

17 Assistant Superintendents Of BISE Promoted

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:54 PM

17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

As many as 17 assistant superintendents of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad have been promoted to next grades as superintendents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 17 assistant superintendents of Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad have been promoted to next grades as superintendents.

Among them include Muhammad Arif, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Sakhawat Ali, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Wahid, Muhammad Riaz, Mazhar, Munir Hussain, Muhammad Akram, Abdul Mateen, Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Saleem, Abdul Qayyum, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Jameel and Muhammad Afzal.

Chairperson BISE Dr Tayyabah Shaheen also issued their promotion letters in addition to allotting branches to the promotees, a spokesman of the board said.

