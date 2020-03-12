17 beauty creams fail lab test, drug store sealed in Multan

Drug Task Force (DTF) sealed a drug store in the city after samples of seventeen (17) beauty creams of different brands turned out to be unsafe for skin health during laboratory test

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Drug Task Force (DTF) sealed a drug store in the city after samples of seventeen (17) beauty creams of different brands turned out to be unsafe for skin health during laboratory test.

Action was part of a crackdown ordered by commissioner Shan Ul Haq against companies preparing and marketing beauty creams using steroids as an ingredient, said a press release.

Led by drug controller Asad Abrar, DTF sealed Kashif Traders at Ghanta Ghar Chowk and started legal action against the owner.

Asad Abrar said, seventeen beauty creams, taken into possession during the inspection, could not pass the test at drug testing laboratory.

The creams included Chandni Whitening Cream, BioCos beauty cream, BioCos emergency whitening cream, Lashkara beauty cream, BioCos urgent facial whitening cream liquid, SkinPro beauty cream, Skin Shiner Lemon, Black Magic beauty cream, Super White, Taryaq Cream, Shawania beauty cream, Aqsa Skin Shine Cream, Aqsa Whitening Skin Polish, Furneshia beauty cream, DarmaPlus beauty cream, Nisa extra cloning cream, White Koonj beauty cream, and Zaitoon cold beauty cream.

He said that divisional administration would unmask and take action against the elements involved in playing with the healthof the people in the name of enhancing beauty.