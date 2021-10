FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The teams of Social Welfare department on Monday rescued 17 beggars and handed them over to police.

According to official sources, the department caught the beggars from Raza Garden Chowk, Kashmir Bridge,GTS Chowk, Saleemi Chowk, Millat Chowk and other roads.

Police have locked the beggars after registration of cases against them.