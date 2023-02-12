17 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Seventeen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up nine males and eight female beggars from different parts of the city.

They were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in society, he added.