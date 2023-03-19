17 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Seventeen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and 7 female beggars from different parts of the city.

They were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.