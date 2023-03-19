UrduPoint.com

17 Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

17 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Seventeen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah (shelter home).

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that during a campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and 7 female beggars from different parts of the city.

They were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Male Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

8 minutes ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

38 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

52 minutes ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

53 minutes ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.