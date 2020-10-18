UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Booked For Burning Residues In Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

17 booked for burning residues in fields

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The district administration got cases registered against 17 people for burning residues in fields.

Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badr got registered cases against 14 people in Gehlan Hathar, Bheemki, Mirkot and other areas.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Asif Ali Dogar got registered cases against three people for burning residues of crops in fields.

Related Topics

Kasur Chunian

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

12 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

12 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.