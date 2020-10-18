17 booked for burning residues in fields

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The district administration got cases registered against 17 people for burning residues in fields.

Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badr got registered cases against 14 people in Gehlan Hathar, Bheemki, Mirkot and other areas.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Asif Ali Dogar got registered cases against three people for burning residues of crops in fields.