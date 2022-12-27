UrduPoint.com

17 Booked Over Fraud Charges During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

17 booked over fraud charges during crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) along with Assistant Commissioner Industrial area, booked 17 over fraud charges at Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) and shifted them to police station here on Tuesday.

According to statement issued here, a crackdown was organized against the tout mafia outside the ETO.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that touts were seen roaming freely and extorting money from applicants by using different tactics to get their work done.

He said, "Applicants are requested to directly reach out to ETO officers with documentation and contact higher officials in case of inconvenience."

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Money From

Recent Stories

UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

3 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

26 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

48 minutes ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

48 minutes ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.