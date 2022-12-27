17 booked over fraud charges during crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) along with Assistant Commissioner Industrial area, booked 17 over fraud charges at Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) and shifted them to police station here on Tuesday.

According to statement issued here, a crackdown was organized against the tout mafia outside the ETO.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that touts were seen roaming freely and extorting money from applicants by using different tactics to get their work done.

He said, "Applicants are requested to directly reach out to ETO officers with documentation and contact higher officials in case of inconvenience."