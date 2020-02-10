UrduPoint.com
17 Booked Over Violation In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:17 PM

17 booked over violation in Faisalabad

The district administration booked 17 managers of marriage halls/marquees for violating marriage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) The district administration booked 17 managers of marriage halls/marquees for violating marriage act.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool here on Monday conducted raids at various marriage halls/marquees and found 17 marriage act violators.

On the report of the team,concerned police registered separate cases against Cottage marquee, Khayyam marriage hall, Qulum marquee hall-I and II, Victorian, Grand Q-Sign, Crystal marquee, Grand Palace, Sheraton, Lyallpur, Dynasty marquee, King marriage hall, Paradise grand marquee, Koh-e-Noor marquee, RB marriage hall, Queen marquee etc.

