17 butchers booked for over charging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of the Food Department in the garb of common customers on Thursday visited different meat shops in Gulbahar and Hashtnagri areas and arrested 17 butchers for selling meat at exorbitant prices.

A statement from the Food Department said during the inspection the food officials found that some of the butchers were selling mutton for Rs 1200 per kilogram while beef for Rs 600 per kilogram. The Food Department officials booked 17 butchers for overcharging.

The officials on the occasion said profiteers to be dealt with iron hands adding all resources would be utilized to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramazan.