UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Butchers Booked For Over Charging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:32 PM

17 butchers booked for over charging

The officials of the Food Department in the garb of common customers on Thursday visited different meat shops in Gulbahar and Hashtnagri areas and arrested 17 butchers for selling meat at exorbitant prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of the Food Department in the garb of common customers on Thursday visited different meat shops in Gulbahar and Hashtnagri areas and arrested 17 butchers for selling meat at exorbitant prices.

A statement from the Food Department said during the inspection the food officials found that some of the butchers were selling mutton for Rs 1200 per kilogram while beef for Rs 600 per kilogram. The Food Department officials booked 17 butchers for overcharging.

The officials on the occasion said profiteers to be dealt with iron hands adding all resources would be utilized to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramazan.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative hosts panel discussion on importa ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to amend cybercrime laws

48 seconds ago

Islamabad police hold awareness walk against coron ..

50 seconds ago

Ukraine conflict negotiators fail to agree Easter ..

51 seconds ago

CM approves launching of TP-IV, desalination plant ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccination of cops begins

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.