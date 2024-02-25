Open Menu

17 Cases Referred To Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

17 cases referred to drug court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The District Quality Control board (DQCB) has referred cases of 17 medical clinics to drug courts for further processings.

During a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair, the DQCB heard 37 cases and issued warning to owners of 10 medical clinics, whereas cases of 10 other clinics were adjourned till the next meeting as record of these cases was not completed yet.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar and others were also present.

