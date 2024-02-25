17 Cases Referred To Drug Court
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The District Quality Control board (DQCB) has referred cases of 17 medical clinics to drug courts for further processings.
During a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair, the DQCB heard 37 cases and issued warning to owners of 10 medical clinics, whereas cases of 10 other clinics were adjourned till the next meeting as record of these cases was not completed yet.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar and others were also present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police officials dismissed for misusing authority3 minutes ago
-
LPG illegal business to be shut down in Faisalabad: DC3 minutes ago
-
Massive Polio eradication drive targets 742,500 children in AJK3 minutes ago
-
62 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM approves Rs5m annual grant for Special Olympics Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Construction work on NHF residential blocks ongoing with full momentum13 minutes ago
-
Kohat police nab 12, including proclaimed offender & drug peddlers13 minutes ago
-
Man booked for assaulting,filming widow woman in Attock13 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap23 minutes ago
-
84 nurses of LGH selected for specialisation courses23 minutes ago
-
2 PML-N women parliamentarians selected for NA, KP assemblies on reserved seats23 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme33 minutes ago