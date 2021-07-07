17-cases registered for running illegal cattle pens, installations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Seventeen cases were registered on Wednesday against the citizens over the charging of running cattle pens in different parts of the urban areas.

According to official sources from Commissioner office the action was taken in first week of 2nd-Phase of "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme with an aim to improve service which was launched throughout the district.

In the regard the sources further said that Metropolitan Corporation (MC) had played an active role in carrying out the service mechanism at the grassroots level.

The sources said that the program would continues for three weeks while top priority would be given to make roads clean-wider and wide-space in Markets (bazaars) for pedestrians.

Repairing dysfunctional street lights and removing solid waste from the roads is included in priorities while at the same time all the banners and writings on the walls would also be removed.

In this connection the Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has appealed to the masses to extend maximum cooperation with local administration for obtaining good results over the program.