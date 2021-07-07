UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17-cases Registered For Running Illegal Cattle Pens, Installations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:52 PM

17-cases registered for running illegal cattle pens, installations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Seventeen cases were registered on Wednesday against the citizens over the charging of running cattle pens in different parts of the urban areas.

According to official sources from Commissioner office the action was taken in first week of 2nd-Phase of "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme with an aim to improve service which was launched throughout the district.

In the regard the sources further said that Metropolitan Corporation (MC) had played an active role in carrying out the service mechanism at the grassroots level.

The sources said that the program would continues for three weeks while top priority would be given to make roads clean-wider and wide-space in Markets (bazaars) for pedestrians.

Repairing dysfunctional street lights and removing solid waste from the roads is included in priorities while at the same time all the banners and writings on the walls would also be removed.

In this connection the Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has appealed to the masses to extend maximum cooperation with local administration for obtaining good results over the program.

Related Topics

Same Market All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

28 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

58 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

1 hour ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.