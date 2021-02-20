17 constables promoted to head constables

The promotion board of local police department recommended promotions of 17 constables to head constable on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The promotion board of local police department recommended promotions of 17 constables to head constable on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal issued a notification in this regard. SP investigation Javed Ahmed Khan and DSP headquarters Sadullakhan were appeared as board members meeting which was presided over by the DPO.

Those who got promotion included Shafi Ahmed, Mohammad Nazim, Imran Haider, Shakira Hyat, Shakil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas, Nasir Abbas, Mohammed Sheraz, Shaukat Iqbal, Kamran Sohail, Mohammed Imran, Kashif Imran, Zafar Hussain, Mohammad Nawaz, Khalid Farooq, Mohammad Asif and Shahid Iqbal.

The DPO, on the occasion, said the promotion process in police department was expedited on direction of Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani. He asked the promoted staff to do more hard work to brighten name of the department.