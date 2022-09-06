17 cops promoted as head constables

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 05 (APP):At least 17 male personnel of Mirpur AJK police were on Monday promoted to next rank as head constable in acknowledgment of their outstanding performance and seniority under the rules.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, ADC (G) Yasir Riaz, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, Additional SSP Raja Azhar Iqbal, ASP Abbas Ali, City Inspector SHO Muhammad Waseem and other local senior police officers pinned the ranks on both arms of the promoted personnel at a simple ceremony hosted in the SSP office here on Monday.

The cops elevated are: Muhammad Afzal, Sabir Hussain Shah, Ghazenfer Ali, Wahid Hussain, Khuram Mushtaq, Aftab Hussain Shah, Mohis Raza, Koukab Jehan, Yasir Mahmood, Yaseen Hussain Shah, Shoukat Ali, Amjad Mahmud, Ehsan Ali, Muhammad Ershad, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Naseer and Farooq Hussain.

SSP Raja Irfan Saleem and other guests felicitated the promoted personnel with hope that they would continue their official duties to the best of their abilities to maintain peace and order and for the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.