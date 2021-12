17 cops recommended for promotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of Departmental Promotion Recommendation Committee chaired by RPO Sargodha Region DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana was held at RPO Office on Wednesday

The meeting was attended by DPO Sargodha Dr Muhammad Rizwan, DSPRIB Azhar Yaqoob and Assistant Director RPO Office.

The meeting recommended the promotion of 17 constables listed in the list C2 of District Police Sargodha to the rank of Head Constable.

RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that every provision of policerules regarding promotion in the departmental promotion recommendationcommittee had been implemented.