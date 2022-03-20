UrduPoint.com

17 Corona Patients Admitted In Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 17 corona patients were being treated in two major Peshawar hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, a health official told media men here on Sunday.

He said, 10 corona patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospitals while seven others were being treated in Lady Reading Hospital. The number of corona patients was dropping with every day passing but overall all hospitals were ready to deal with any emergency situation.

He said 122 beds were allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 10 at Khyber Teaching Hospital. He said, at Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators were reserved for corona patients.

He said, two patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital were on intensive care and on ventilators and four patients infected with Corona were undergoing treatment at HDU while 31 patients had been allotted low amounts of oxygen and five were undergoing treatment on them.

However, in the last 24 hours, one patient had been admitted and 112 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital were vacant. In Lady Reading Hospital, he said, the number of coronavirus patients in LRH had come down to 07.

He said the hospital had four hundred beds allotted for corona patients with two patients admitted in Incentive Care Unit and only one new patient had been admitted in the last 24 hours.

He said vaccine booster dose was playing its role in preventing corona.

