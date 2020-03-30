UrduPoint.com
17 Coronavirus Patients Sent Homes After Recovery: CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Monday said 17 patients of coronavirus were sent homes after recovery.

In his tweet, he said 17 people in Sheikh Zahid Hospital were under treatment after positive.

However, after spending 14 days in the quarantine in the hospital, they were retested and found negative.

He further said with three more positive cases of coronavirus in the province, the total number of cases rose to 144.

