17 Criminals Apprehended In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:District police arrested 17 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders and five drug dealers during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that the teams conducted raids at various areas and nabbed 17 outlaws including five drug peddlers and eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered over 3 kg chars,102 liters liqour,four pistols from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.

