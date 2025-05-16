17 criminals arrested; 10 kg charas, 50 liters liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The police on Friday during actions against criminals across the Rawalpindi District arrested 17 suspects, including seven drug suppliers, four liquor suppliers and six illegal arms owners.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, operations against the drug suppliers were carried out in the areas of New Town, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Wah Saddar and Dhamial police stations.

More than 10 kilograms of charas was recovered from seven detained accused.

Similarly, four suspects were taken into custody from different areas on the recovery of 50 litres of liquor.

Likewise, six accused were held for having illegal arms and ammunition by the Ratta Amral, Race Course, Gujar Khan and Kahuta police.