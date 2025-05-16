17 Criminals Arrested; 10 Kg Charas, 50 Liters Liquor Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The police on Friday during actions against criminals across the Rawalpindi District arrested 17 suspects, including seven drug suppliers, four liquor suppliers and six illegal arms owners.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, operations against the drug suppliers were carried out in the areas of New Town, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Wah Saddar and Dhamial police stations.
More than 10 kilograms of charas was recovered from seven detained accused.
Similarly, four suspects were taken into custody from different areas on the recovery of 50 litres of liquor.
Likewise, six accused were held for having illegal arms and ammunition by the Ratta Amral, Race Course, Gujar Khan and Kahuta police.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRC Delegation Visits Shikarpur, Raises Concerns on Justice & Healthcare1 minute ago
-
SAU observes Youm-e-Tashakur with Patriotic Fervor1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Samundri2 minutes ago
-
17 criminals arrested; 10 kg charas, 50 liters liquor recovered2 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters arrested, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony organized to commemorate "Thanksgiving Day"2 minutes ago
-
Passing-out ceremony of 122nd NMC at Administrative Staff College11 minutes ago
-
Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Maaraka-e-Haq11 minutes ago
-
FDA observes Youm-e-Tashakur12 minutes ago
-
CJP visits Bannu, interact with judges, lawyers and prisoners12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold flag march to mark Thanksgiving Day12 minutes ago
-
Youm e Tashakar obsessed with great enthusiasm by SMBBMU Larkana12 minutes ago