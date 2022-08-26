17 'criminals' arrested

Police arrested 17 alleged criminals on Friday including five proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested 17 alleged criminals on Friday including five proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

A spokesperson said that teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdictions and arrested 17 accused and recovered 490-litre liquor, five pistols of 30-bore, one gun of12-bore and two revolvers from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, police added.