UrduPoint.com

17 'criminals' Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 07:33 PM

17 'criminals' arrested

Police arrested 17 alleged criminals on Friday including five proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested 17 alleged criminals on Friday including five proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

A spokesperson said that teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdictions and arrested 17 accused and recovered 490-litre liquor, five pistols of 30-bore, one gun of12-bore and two revolvers from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, police added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, i ..

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, injures over 50 others

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

4 minutes ago
 KMC to establish camps in metropolis to collect do ..

KMC to establish camps in metropolis to collect donations for flood/rain victims ..

5 minutes ago
 Four killed in Tigray airstrike as Ethiopia denies ..

Four killed in Tigray airstrike as Ethiopia denies targeting civilians

5 minutes ago
 Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind-thundershower likely at various parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Ternef ..

Novatek Acquires TotalEnergies' Stake in JV Terneftegas, Boosting Ownership to 1 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.