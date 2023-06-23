Open Menu

17 Criminals Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

17 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Friday arrested 17 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that the raiding teams arrested Liaqat, Zameer, Sulman, Tahir, Kamran, Nasir, Amjed, Ansar, Ramzan, Tanveer,Shahid and others,besides recovering of 350 liters of liquor,22 pistols ,333 bullets,1 kg of hashish,1.

2 kg of opium and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

