17 Criminals Arrested; Cash And Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:22 PM

17 criminals arrested; cash and valuables recovered

The police on Wednesday in a drive against anti-social elements arrested 17 outlaws and recovered stolen cash and valuables

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday in a drive against anti-social elements arrested 17 outlaws and recovered stolen cash and valuables.

A massive campaign had been launched, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus to reduce crime in the city, a news release said.

A police team headed by SHO Ramana arrested two members of robbers gang namely Ejaz and Asgher Ali and recovered arm ammunition, cash and valuables from their possession. It also arrested three accused namely Usman, Rizwan and Asif and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. On the tip off, a police team arrested six persons including four women involved in immoral activities.

Shams colony police arrested accused Mazhar Hussain and recovered a stolen Mazda vehicle from him while police team also arrested Tariq Khan and Musfar khan and recovered pistol 30 bore along with ammunition.

Meanwhile Khanna police arrested accused Asif Tabassam and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested two accused Touqeer Arif and Rizwan and recovered one 12 bore gun and stolen valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underwayThe IGP emphasized that citizens should cooperate with police and inform any suspicious activity in their surroundings. "It's our collective responsibility to curb the social evil from the city" the IGP remarked.

