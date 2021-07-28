UrduPoint.com
17 Criminals Arrested During Search Operations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

17 criminals arrested during search operations

The police under the supervision of SSP Operations Lahore Syed Nadeem Abbas on Wednesday conducted search operations in different areas of the city, including Manawan, Gujjarpura and Shera Kot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The police under the supervision of SSP Operations Lahore Syed Nadeem Abbas on Wednesday conducted search operations in different areas of the city, including Manawan, Gujjarpura and Shera Kot.

The identification and tenancy data were checked through biometric machines.

A total of 17 criminals were arrested and cases were registered against them.

The police also recovered four rifles, five pistols and dozens of rounds besides seizing hashish and liquor from the accused.

The SSP Operations said people should fulfill their responsibility by submitting the tenancy registrationin police stations concerned.

