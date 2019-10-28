UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

17 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

In a drive against anti-social elements, the district police apprehended 17 criminals including five proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) -:In a drive against anti-social elements, the district police apprehended 17 criminals including five proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the police recovered 8 pistols from their possession.

During drive against drug peddlers, police arrested 4 drug peddlers and seized 1.4 kg hashish and 73 litres liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Noor, Nadeem Riaz, Allahyar and Asif.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

NCEMA, UNDRR discuss cooperation

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French FM

26 minutes ago

French publisher launches 2nd edition of its Trave ..

4 minutes ago

Lecture on Social & Ethical Indecency held at Gove ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister felicitates Turkish people on 96th ..

4 minutes ago

Copy case candidates directed to appear before co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.