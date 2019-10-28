17 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

In a drive against anti-social elements, the district police apprehended 17 criminals including five proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) -:In a drive against anti-social elements, the district police apprehended 17 criminals including five proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the police recovered 8 pistols from their possession.

During drive against drug peddlers, police arrested 4 drug peddlers and seized 1.4 kg hashish and 73 litres liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Noor, Nadeem Riaz, Allahyar and Asif.

Cases have been registered against the accused.