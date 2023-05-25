17 Criminals busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police on Thursday after launching a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals claimed to have nabbed 17 criminals across the district.

A spokesperson said that teams of different police stations raided under their respective jurisdictions and busted Zahid, Umair, Naseer, Wahid, Amjed, Arslan, Ubaid, Umer, Imran, Ehtsham, Usman and others besides recovering of 117 liters of liquor, 2.

4 kg of hashish, 1.2 kg of opium, 09 pistols, 08 guns, unearthed two working distilleries and 198 bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.