17 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offender and 7 drug pushers besides recovering 1.

1 kg hashish and 121 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 3 pistols andtwo rifles from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.