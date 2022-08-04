17 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 4 drug pushers and recovered heavy quantity of hashish and liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered 7 pistols, 3 guns, one carbine and a number of bullets from them.