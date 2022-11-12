17 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 kg hashish and 46 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 2 gamblers and recovered Rs.3,400 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 8 persons and recovered 8 pistols from them.