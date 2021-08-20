17 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 0.

1 Kg hashish and 118 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 7 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one revolver, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.