17 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 17 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug-pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 75 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested five persons and recovered four pistols and a number of bullets from them.