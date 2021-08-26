17 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 17 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug-pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 75 litres of liquor from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested five persons and recovered four pistols and a number of bullets from them.