17 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 17 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug-pushers and recovered 0.5-kg hashish and 75 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested five persons and recovered four pistols and a number of bullets from them.

